    List of most coronavirus deaths across the world

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 190 countries. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.

    More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead.

    Here' the list of most coronavirus deaths across the globe

    • Italy: 7503
    • Spain: 4089
    • China: 3287
    • Iran: 2234
    • France: 1331
    • US: 1054
    • UK: 465
    • Netherlands: 357
    • Germany: 222
    • Belgium: 220
    • Switzerland: 164
    • South Korea: 131
    • Indonesia: 78
    • Sweden: 64
    • Brazil: 59
    • Turkey: 59
    • Japan: 45

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 17:37 [IST]
