List of most coronavirus deaths across the world

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 26: The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 190 countries. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead.

Here' the list of most coronavirus deaths across the globe

Italy: 7503

Spain: 4089

China: 3287

Iran: 2234

France: 1331

US: 1054

UK: 465

Netherlands: 357

Germany: 222

Belgium: 220

Switzerland: 164

South Korea: 131

Indonesia: 78

Sweden: 64

Brazil: 59

Turkey: 59

Japan: 45