List of longest serving Indian Chief Ministers
New Delhi, Nov 17: Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time at a ceremony in Patna on Monday.
He is the second longest-serving chief minister of Bihar. Sri Krishna Sinha the first chief minister of Bihar was the longest-serving CM of the state. He was in office between April 2 1946 and January 31, 1964.
India's longest-serving chief minister was Pawan Kumar Chamling. He served the state as CM for a period of 24.5 years. Let us take a look at the longest-serving chief ministers of India.
Check here the list:
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time; Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi his deputies