List of leaders who did not Modi's swearing-in

New Delhi, May 30: Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.

The prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior party leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani are also likely to join the second Modi government after being its members in its first avatar.

Prominent personalities from the world of politics, entertainment and sports, among others are expected to attend the ceremony. However, there are some leaders who have decided to give the event a miss. Here are some of them:

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister citing 'untrue" claims by the BJP that 54 of their workers were murdered in Bengal.

This comes after Banerjee on Tuesday confirmed her presence at the ceremony to be held on May 30.

Jagan Reddy and KCR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the reports, both Jaganmohan Reddy and K Chandrashekar Rao had accepted invitations to the ceremony and were expected to leave for Delhi this afternoon. Instead, Jagan Mohan Reddy hosted a lunch that was attended by Rao and DMK chief MK Stalin.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also not attending as his presence is required at the swearing-in of the new Assembly members on Thursday.

Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, a key Congress ally in Tamil Nadu, will not be present during the oath-taking ceremony. It remains unclear whether an invitation was extended to Stalin.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the second term on Thursday evening, his office has confirmed.

Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, the Chief Minister's media advisor Raveen Thukral said.

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony citing prior commitments.

Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga will also be one of the prominent leaders skipping the oath-taking ceremony