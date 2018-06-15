List of journalists killed in Kashmir: A depressing read

Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir by three terrorists. The incident took place barely a few hours after a jawan, Aurangzeb was found dead after being abducted by terrorists.

Bukhari was given police protection by the state government after he had been abducted by gunmen in 2006. He had however managed to escape. The death of Bukhari adds to the long list of journalists in Kashmir who have been killed on the line of duty.

List of journalists killed in Kashmir:

February 19, 1990 - Lassa Kaul, director of Doordarshan was shot dead by terrorists in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

- Lassa Kaul, director of Doordarshan was shot dead by terrorists in the Bemina area of Srinagar. March 1 1990 - P N Handoo, Assistant Director of Information, was shot dead at his office at Srinagar.

- P N Handoo, Assistant Director of Information, was shot dead at his office at Srinagar. April, 23, 1991 - Al-Safa editor-in-chief Mohammad Shaban Wakil killed by terrorists.

- Al-Safa editor-in-chief Mohammad Shaban Wakil killed by terrorists. September 29, 1992 - Renowned calligrapher, Ali Mohammad Mahajan, working with Urdu newspapers Hamadard and the Daily Aftab killed by para-military forces along with his son.

- Renowned calligrapher, Ali Mohammad Mahajan, working with Urdu newspapers Hamadard and the Daily Aftab killed by para-military forces along with his son. October 16, 1992 - Syed Ghulam Nabi, Joint Director Information was abducted and killed. He was in captivity for four days.

- Syed Ghulam Nabi, Joint Director Information was abducted and killed. He was in captivity for four days. October 3, 1993 - Radio Kashmir news reader Mohammad Shafi Bhat shot dead.

- Radio Kashmir news reader Mohammad Shafi Bhat shot dead. August 29, 1994 - Freelance journalist Ghulam Mohammed Lone shot dead at his home in Kangan, Kashmir. The terrorists also shot dead his seven year old son.

- Freelance journalist Ghulam Mohammed Lone shot dead at his home in Kangan, Kashmir. The terrorists also shot dead his seven year old son. September 10, 1995 - Mushtaq Ali, an Agence France-Presse and Asian News International photographer killed in a blast. He opened a package which exploded. He succumbed to injuries three days later.

- Mushtaq Ali, an Agence France-Presse and Asian News International photographer killed in a blast. He opened a package which exploded. He succumbed to injuries three days later. April 10, 1996 - Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, editor of the Urdu-language daily Rehnuma-e-Kashmir and the English-language weekly Saffron Times found dead under mysterious circumstances. His body was found floating in the Jhelum river. The family members accused the para-military forces.

- Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, editor of the Urdu-language daily Rehnuma-e-Kashmir and the English-language weekly Saffron Times found dead under mysterious circumstances. His body was found floating in the Jhelum river. The family members accused the para-military forces. January 1, 1997 - An anchor Doordarshan, Altaf Ahmed Faktoo, was shot dead by terrorists.

- An anchor Doordarshan, Altaf Ahmed Faktoo, was shot dead by terrorists. March 16, 1997 - Freelance journalist Saidan Shafi working for Doordarshan shot dead along with his bodyguard.

- Freelance journalist Saidan Shafi working for Doordarshan shot dead along with his bodyguard. April 8, 1997 - Tariq Ahmad, a private television producer killed.

- Tariq Ahmad, a private television producer killed. August 10, 2000 - Hindustan Times photojournalist, Pradeep Bhatia killed n a grenade explosion at Srinagar.

- Hindustan Times photojournalist, Pradeep Bhatia killed n a grenade explosion at Srinagar. 2003 - Parvaz Muhammad Sultan, editor of a local news agency killed by unidentified gunmen.

- Parvaz Muhammad Sultan, editor of a local news agency killed by unidentified gunmen. May 9, 2004 - Senior reporter information department Abdul Majid Bhat killed in a blast at Jammu.

- Senior reporter information department Abdul Majid Bhat killed in a blast at Jammu. April 20, 2004 - Asiya Jeelani was killed in a landmine blast in Kupwara.

- Asiya Jeelani was killed in a landmine blast in Kupwara. May 11, 2008 - Ashok Sodhi, a photojournalist and then chief cameraman of Daily Excelsior, was killed in Samba district of Jammu after being caught in a cross-fire.

- Ashok Sodhi, a photojournalist and then chief cameraman of Daily Excelsior, was killed in Samba district of Jammu after being caught in a cross-fire. August 13, 2008 - Javed Ahmed Mir, 35, was shot dead while covering a demonstration.

