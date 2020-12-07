List of Countries that have ‘zero’ coronavirus cases

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 07: In December 2019, the coronavirus was seemingly confined to China. But, a few weeks later, the virus, which causes the illness known as COVID-19, became a global pandemic. As the world grapples with the Covid-19, there are still a handful of countries that are reporting zero cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

North Korea Turkmenistan Samoa Kiribati Federated States of Micronesia Tonga Tuvalu Palau Marshall Islands Solomon Islands Vanuatu Nauru