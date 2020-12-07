YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List of Countries that have ‘zero’ coronavirus cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 07: In December 2019, the coronavirus was seemingly confined to China. But, a few weeks later, the virus, which causes the illness known as COVID-19, became a global pandemic. As the world grapples with the Covid-19, there are still a handful of countries that are reporting zero cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

    List of Countries that have ‘zero’ coronavirus cases
    Representational Image
    1. North Korea
    2. Turkmenistan
    3. Samoa
    4. Kiribati
    5. Federated States of Micronesia
    6. Tonga
    7. Tuvalu
    8. Palau
    9. Marshall Islands
    10. Solomon Islands
    11. Vanuatu
    12. Nauru

    More UNFORGETTABLE 2020 News

    Read more about:

    Unforgettable 2020 coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, December 7, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X