List of Coronavirus testing center in India
New Delhi, Mar 12: The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharahtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Giving a sate-wise breakup, the ministry said Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection declared a global pandemic. The total number of 73 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners, 16 Italian tourists and one more foreigner whose nationality cannot be immediately ascertained, the ministry said.
As the contagious disease with flu-like symptoms spreads across the globe, the cabinet secretary has said states and Union Territories should invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 so all advisories issued by the Union health ministry and state governments are enforceable.
Here is the list of 52 labs across India where coronavirus testing is available:
- Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
- Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
- GMC, Anantapur, AP
- Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
- Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati6. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
- Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
- National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
- BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
- M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
- Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
- BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
- Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
- Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
- Government Medical College, Jammu
- MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
- Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
- National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
- Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
- Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
- Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
- National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
- Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala
- Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
- NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
- Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
- Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
- J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
- Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
- Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
- Government Medical College, Amritsar
- Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
- Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
- Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
- SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
- King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
- Government Medical College, Theni
- Government Medical College, Agartala
- Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
- King's George Medical University, Lucknow
- Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
- Government Medical College, Haldwani
- National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
- IPGMER, Kolkata