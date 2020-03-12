  • search
    List of Coronavirus testing center in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharahtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

    Giving a sate-wise breakup, the ministry said Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection declared a global pandemic. The total number of 73 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners, 16 Italian tourists and one more foreigner whose nationality cannot be immediately ascertained, the ministry said.

    As the contagious disease with flu-like symptoms spreads across the globe, the cabinet secretary has said states and Union Territories should invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 so all advisories issued by the Union health ministry and state governments are enforceable.

    Coronavirus vaccine: Scientists in Israel likely to announce soon

    Here is the list of 52 labs across India where coronavirus testing is available:

    1. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
    2. Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
    3. GMC, Anantapur, AP
    4. Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
    5. Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati6. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
    6. Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
    7. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
    8. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
    9. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
    10. National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
    11. BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
    12. M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
    13. Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
    14. BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
    15. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
    16. Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
    17. Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
    18. Government Medical College, Jammu
    19. MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
    20. Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
    21. National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
    22. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
    23. Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
    24. Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
    25. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
    26. Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala
    27. Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala
    28. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
    29. National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
    30. NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
    31. Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
    32. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
    33. J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
    34. Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
    35. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
    36. Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
    37. Government Medical College, Amritsar
    38. Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
    39. Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
    40. Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
    41. SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
    42. King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
    43. Government Medical College, Theni
    44. Government Medical College, Agartala
    45. Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
    46. King's George Medical University, Lucknow
    47. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
    48. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
    49. Government Medical College, Haldwani
    50. National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
    51. IPGMER, Kolkata

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 16:36 [IST]
