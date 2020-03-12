List of Coronavirus testing center in India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 12: The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharahtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Giving a sate-wise breakup, the ministry said Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection declared a global pandemic. The total number of 73 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners, 16 Italian tourists and one more foreigner whose nationality cannot be immediately ascertained, the ministry said.

As the contagious disease with flu-like symptoms spreads across the globe, the cabinet secretary has said states and Union Territories should invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 so all advisories issued by the Union health ministry and state governments are enforceable.

Here is the list of 52 labs across India where coronavirus testing is available:

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh GMC, Anantapur, AP Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati6. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar Government Medical College, Jammu MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab Government Medical College, Amritsar Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai Government Medical College, Theni Government Medical College, Agartala Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad King's George Medical University, Lucknow Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Government Medical College, Haldwani National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata IPGMER, Kolkata