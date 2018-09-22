Links to check BSER RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018

New Delhi, Sep 22: The BSER RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The supplementary examination for Class 12 was conducted in the month of July-August, 2018. The results are available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Links to download BSER RBSE 12th Supplementary result 2018:

www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppprav/roll_input.htm

www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/rlsrs2018/roll_input.htm

www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppupd/roll_input.htm

How to check BSER RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018:

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, you will find "senior secondary results 2018 exams" link, click on it

You will be redirected to the senior secondary results 2018 page

Enter roll number

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout