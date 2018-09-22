  • search

Links to check BSER RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 22: The BSER RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The supplementary examination for Class 12 was conducted in the month of July-August, 2018. The results are available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Links to download BSER RBSE 12th Supplementary result 2018:

    www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppprav/roll_input.htm
    www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/rlsrs2018/roll_input.htm
    www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppupd/roll_input.htm

    How to check BSER RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018:

    • Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
    • On the homepage, you will find "senior secondary results 2018 exams" link, click on it
    • You will be redirected to the senior secondary results 2018 page
    • Enter roll number
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
