    Link to download BSEB 12th admit card 2019

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The BSEB 12th admit card 2019 has been declared. The admit card for the practical exams is available on the official website.

    The Bihar Board will conduct the practical exams from January 15, 2019 and it will conclude on January 25.

    Out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams in 2018, only 4.37 lakh - or 34.65 per cent - passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed.

    The headmasters and principals of schools are directed to download the admit cards online using their User ID and password.

    After doing the same, they need to issue BSEB admit cards to each student after putting their signature and school stamps before the commencement of practical exams.

    Candidates facing any difficulties regarding the admit card can contact on these BSEB helpline numbers 0612-2232249, 2227587 and 2227588. The admit card is available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
