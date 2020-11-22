Lil One– New App for Early Childhood Learning Launched by Extramarks

New Delhi, Nov 22: India's most trusted edtech giant, Extramarks, has announced the release of their latest kids learning app, titled Lil One by Extramarks. This app has been created to educate, engage and entertain children 7 years and below of age. Along with several interesting learning modules, a major highlight of the app is the integration of the much loved and popular character - Chhota Bheem - into several in-app lessons and games.

To enable a rich and fun learning environment for young minds, Extramarks Education, the pioneering education technology company with proven expertise in K12 and Test Prep segment, has collaborated with Green Gold Animation - the creators of Chhota Bheem series. One of the most loved and also the longest running kids show on Indian television, Chhota Bheem has been entertaining over 100 million kids across the world in the last decade. Consistently been recognised as the most valued and recognised brand among kids, Chhota Bheem is today an icon. In Lil One by Extramarks, little learners can experience the entire range of Chhota Bheem cast - Chutki, Raju, Kalia, Jaggu, Indumati, Tun Tun Mousi, Dholu and Bholu - who are found introducing lessons and guiding learners through the many modules on the app.

On the occasion of the launch, Atul Kulshrestha, Founder and CMD, Extramarks, shared, 'Lil One by Extramarks is an app full of unique and innovative learning experiences for young minds. We have put in deep research to ensure the app helps in building essential foundational skills and achieving developmental milestones mapped to early childhood learning needs. It is a colourful world of learning, which will surely stimulate curiosity and critical thinking among children and give them a chance to learn with Chhota Bheem - a character kids deeply love.'

Skills related to communication, language, memory, cognition, creativity and problem solving - all are woven through the maze of activities presented in Lil One by Extramarks. For putting young students on a streamlined learning path, personalized learning journeys have been crafted by early childhood learning experts. To keep learning an engaging exercise, the creators of the app have also included a unique Toy-based reward system, mapped to the achievement of learning milestones.

Commenting upon the collaboration with Extramarks, Mr. Srinivas Chilakalapudi, CSO, Green Gold Animation said 'We are delighted to partner with Extramarks in the creation of Lil One app. It is the first time Chhota Bheem is directly entering the learning space and will be helping young minds learn alphabets, rhymes, colours, values and so much more. We have always believed in creating content that adds to the growth of a child and this partnership is a great opportunity to do so. In this app, Chhota Bheem can be experienced like never before!'

The app grants ample control to parents to guide and monitor their child's app engagement and progress. They can determine app usage hours, limit data consumption and also select content which their children can view on the app. Built on the pedagogy of Tap-Learn-Play, Lil One by Extramarks creates a wholesome, enriching and interactive world of discovery and exploration, wherein, young learners can take their first steps towards learning in a safe environment.