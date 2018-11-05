Like Sabarimala, this Kolkata temple doesn't allow women to perform Kali Puja

Kolkata, Nov 5: The shadow of the Sabarimala temple row over the entry of women into the shrine has also cast its spell on a temple in Kolkata's Chetla Haat Road which still doesn't allow women of menstruating age or widows to perform Kaali puja.

Ever since the worship of the idol began 34 years ago by priests of the Tarapith, a Shakti pith in Birbhum district, women were not allowed to enter the pandal.

The priests of the temple have set some rules for women that nobody questions and women are led to believe that their presence in the puja is inauspicious.

Also Read | Kerala HC says devotees, media at Sabarimala Temple should not be blocked

"I got married 15 years ago. Since then I have never participated in a single Kali puja celebration. We believe something bad will happen if we were to take part in them now. We would never want that," a female resident of the locality told.

The male members of the puja committee and the locality prepare 'prasad and bhog' (food) for the deity besides undertaking other tasks.

Also Read | As Sabarimala temple opens up today, 2,000 security personnel stand guard

However, the women residents of the area seem least bothered about the restrictions as they don't want to break the age-old tradition.

Kali Puja - which is celebrated as Diwali in Bengal - is scheduled to be held on November 6.