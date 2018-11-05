  • search

Like Sabarimala, this Kolkata temple doesn't allow women to perform Kali Puja

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Nov 5: The shadow of the Sabarimala temple row over the entry of women into the shrine has also cast its spell on a temple in Kolkata's Chetla Haat Road which still doesn't allow women of menstruating age or widows to perform Kaali puja.

    Ever since the worship of the idol began 34 years ago by priests of the Tarapith, a Shakti pith in Birbhum district, women were not allowed to enter the pandal.

    Like Sabarimala, this Kolkata temple doesnt allow women to perform Kali Puja

    The priests of the temple have set some rules for women that nobody questions and women are led to believe that their presence in the puja is inauspicious.

    Also Read | Kerala HC says devotees, media at Sabarimala Temple should not be blocked

    "I got married 15 years ago. Since then I have never participated in a single Kali puja celebration. We believe something bad will happen if we were to take part in them now. We would never want that," a female resident of the locality told.

    The male members of the puja committee and the locality prepare 'prasad and bhog' (food) for the deity besides undertaking other tasks.

    Also Read | As Sabarimala temple opens up today, 2,000 security personnel stand guard

    However, the women residents of the area seem least bothered about the restrictions as they don't want to break the age-old tradition.

    Kali Puja - which is celebrated as Diwali in Bengal - is scheduled to be held on November 6.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala kolkata women diwali

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue