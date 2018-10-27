Like Sabarimala, SC should pronounce judgement in Ram temple case: Adityanath

New Delhi, Oct 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Supreme Court should pronounce its judgment in the Ram temple case as it had done on the matter of Sabarimala temple.

Describing the Ram temple issue as a matter of faith for the people of India, Yogi said it assumes great significance in hearts of the people.

"If Supreme Court can give judgment in the Sabarimala case, it should also give its order in Ram temple case. I request the court to do so," Adityanath said at an event.

At the same time, he clarified that for him and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the construction of the Ram temple was not an electoral issue.

His remarks assume significance as they come at a time the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded that the Centre should bring a law in Parliament for the construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

On September 27, the Supreme Court declined to refer to a larger bench its 1994 verdict for a review over its "questionable observation" that "mosque is not an essential part of the practice of Islam", paving the way for the apex court to hear the politically sensitive main Ayodhya title suit from October 29.

Holding that the earlier observation was made in the limited context of "land acquisition" during the hearing of the Ayodhya case, the top court in a 2-1 verdict made it clear it will not have any bearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute whose outcome will be eagerly awaited ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On September 28, the Supreme Court paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

At the event, Adityanath also listed various development initiatives taken by his government. He also highlighted the improvement in law and order situation in the state, especially in context of women safety.

He said the government will build a greenfield international airport in Jewar. Another international airport in Kushinagar in the state will also be constructed, he added.

