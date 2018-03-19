Like Modi, Yogi too faces dissent from ally in UP, minister criticises BJP for focusing on temples

Lucknow, March 19: If on the one hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the wrath of its alliance partners at the Centre, on the other, the saffron party is witnessing dissent by one of its allies in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP with its alliance partners are running coalition governments both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, when the Yogi Adityanath government completed one year in power in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP faced serious criticism from its alliance partner, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). OP Rajbhar, chief of the SBSP and Uttar Pradesh minister, slammed the BJP for focusing on temples and ignoring the plight of the poor.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is just focused on temples, and not on the welfare of the poor. It is the same poor who voted the government to power. There is a lot of talk but little change on the ground," Rajbhar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Govt(UP) is just focused on temples, and not on welfare of the poor. The same poor who voted the Govt to power. There is lot of talk but little change on the ground: OP Rajbhar,Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief and UP Minister pic.twitter.com/zddwjEEJqD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2018

Rajbhar alleged the BJP was not following the coalition dharma, charge which sound similar to that of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre recently over giving special status category to Andhra Pradesh. The BJP is leading the NDA government at the Centre.

"Yes, we are a part of the Uttar Pradesh government and the NDA, but the BJP is not following the coalition dharma. I have been expressing my concerns, but they (the BJP) have lost their mind as they have 325 seats in the 403-member Assembly in the state," the SBSP chief added.

Yes we are part of the Govt and of NDA but BJP is not following coalition dharma, I have been expressing my concerns, lekin ye log 325 seats ke nashe mein pagal ho kar ghoom rahe hain: OP Rajbhar,Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief and UP Minister pic.twitter.com/ULkDtifo3z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2018

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 312 seats on its own. The rest 13 belongs to its alliance partners. The BJP can easily run the government in Uttar Pradesh without any alliance partner, but the recent defeats in the two Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur indicate that the saffron party's popularity is waning in its own bastion.

