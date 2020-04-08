Like how Lord Hanuman brought Sanjeevani booti: Brazilian President in thank you note to PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for easing restrictions on exports drugs used to fight the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro in a letter thanked PM Modi after India lifted the restrictions on hydroxychloroquine.

He compared the move to allow export of hydroxychloroquine to reach his country to Lord Hanuman and Sanjeevani booti. Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshman and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight of Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis, he also said in the letter.

India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all the people, the letter also said.

India on Tuesday said that in the view of the humanitarian aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependant on our capabilities.

COVID-19: Indian American’s US pharma firm donates 3.4 million Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate tablets

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that it would supply paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to countries that are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anurag Srivastava, External Affairs ministry, spokesperson said that India will also be supplying essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, Srivastava further added.

India has decided that orders from other countries would be cleared only after the domestic requirements are met.