  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Like Enron, hope Nanar is not revived later says Chavan

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 04: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said that scrapping of Nanar mega-refinery project was a political deal between the Shiv Sena and BJP.

    Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashok Chavan
    Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashok Chavan

    Talking to reporters in Nanded, Chavan said he hoped Nanar would not go the way of Enron power project at Dabhol.

    The Sena and BJP had promised to dump the Enron project in the Arabian sea, but when they came to power (in 1995) the project was revived, said Chavan, a former chief minister.

    He had visited Nanar and found that locals were opposed to the project, he said.

    Also Read | BJP used Adarsh case to malign Congress, says Ashok Chavan

    The Maharashtra government on March 2 officially made it clear that a Rs 3 lakh crore oil refinery project will not come up at Nanar in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

    As the Sena was opposed to Nanar refinery citing local opposition, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while announcing a tie-up between the BJP and Sena for coming polls, had announced last month that the project would be shifted.

    Reacting to Chavan's statement, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said her party will not allow Nanar project to become either Enron or Adarsh', in an apparent reference to the Adarsh housing scam in which Chavan had faced allegations of corruption.

    Read more about:

    ashok chavan congress maharashtra

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 9:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue