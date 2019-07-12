Like a sister to Hafiz Saeed, unravelling the crimes of the dreaded lady terrorist Asiya Andrabi

Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, July 12: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday attached the residence of Kashmir separatist Asiya Andrabi.

The attachment was made under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA said that Andrabi is being investigated for her role in the terror funding cases.

Activities relating to terror funding were being carried out in her house. In the notice the NIA said that it is directed to all concerned not to transfer, sale or otherwise deal with the said property in any manner whatsoever, except with the prior permission the undersigned.

Asiya Andrabi's son' education in Malaysia funded by money collected to create unrest in J&K

Incidentally she is the first separatist in Kashmir, whose house has been attached by the NIA. The Enforcement Directorate it may be recalled had attached the residence belonging to Shabir Ahmed Shah.

The house which was attached is in the name of her late mother-in-law Mehmooda Begum. Andrabi is in jail for the past one year, while her husband, Ashiq Hussain Faktoo is serving a life term.

During investigation Andrabi admitted that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources and Duktaran-e-Milat had been organising protests by muslim women in the valley. Asiya Andrabi was confronted with evidence regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onwards through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali.

In the chargesheet, the NIA said that Asiya and her associates were actively involved in running a terrorist organisation and was engaged in anti India activities, the NIA said. Further the NIA also accused her of inciting the public of Kashmir to join an armed rebellion against the government of India with the aid and assistance of organisations based in Pakistan.

They were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TV Channels including channels in Pakistan to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi and others, openly advocates secession of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means.

The aforesaid persons were arrested on July 6 2017 and have been at the Tihar jail since then.

No rules left: The rise of women terrorists in Kashmir

Investigation has established that Aasiya Andrabi is heading Dukhtaran-E-Millat as its chief and has used social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against Government of India.

She is spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against Government of India. She is promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on ground of religion.

Investigation has also established that she has close contacts with designated Global Terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed who is head of Jamaat-Ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Tayiba, internationally designated terrorist organisations that are based in Pakistan.

She has used public platforms to incite youth of Kashmir to rise in armed insurrection against the Government of India with an object of achieving cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.

Investigation has established that Sofi Fehmeeda, as Personal Secretary to Chief of DEM and also Press Secretary of Dukhtaran-E-Millat, and Naheeda Nasreen as its General Secretary have been instrumental in use of social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against the Indian Government besides spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against it, and are promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on grounds of religion. They have collected funds to carry out terrorist activities of Dukhtaran-E-Millat.

They have used public platforms to incite youth of Kashmir to rise in armed rebellion against the Government of India with an object of securing cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.