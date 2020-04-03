Lights of at 9 for 9 minutes says Modi in a video at 9: Here is what is shared on WhatsApp
New Delhi, Apr 03: A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of the country to turn off the lights at their home on Sunday at 9 pm for nine minutes, some interesting forwards have made it to WhatsApp.
On Thursday, PM Modi took to Twitter to announce that he would put out a video message at 9 am on Friday. Here is an interesting message that is being shared on WhatsApp reagrding the number 9.
The message puts out this interesting analogy on the number 9 and finally says that this is Navagruha Aaradhana, which means pleasing the nine planets to save lives.
Read the message here:
PM's numerology
1. Came at 9:00 am
2. Speech for 9 mins
3. Date 5th April i.e. 5+4=9
4. At 9:00 pm for 9 mins
5. 9 days of lockdown today
6. 9 days will be left on 5th April
5 Apr (5+4) = 9*
9* pm
9* Mins
9* number is Mars (मंगल)
Light, Fire = Mars
Modi ji Activating energy of planet.
Also
5+4=9, 9 pm, 9 mins.
3 multiplied by 9 = 27 i.e. 2+7 = 9.
Navgruha aaradhana means pleasing the nine planets to save life.