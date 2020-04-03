  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lights of at 9 for 9 minutes says Modi in a video at 9: Here is what is shared on WhatsApp

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of the country to turn off the lights at their home on Sunday at 9 pm for nine minutes, some interesting forwards have made it to WhatsApp.

    Lights of at 9 pm for 9 minutes says Modi in a video at 9 am: Here is what this user has to say

    On Thursday, PM Modi took to Twitter to announce that he would put out a video message at 9 am on Friday. Here is an interesting message that is being shared on WhatsApp reagrding the number 9.

    The message puts out this interesting analogy on the number 9 and finally says that this is Navagruha Aaradhana, which means pleasing the nine planets to save lives.

    Read the message here:

    PM's numerology

    1. Came at 9:00 am

    2. Speech for 9 mins

    3. Date 5th April i.e. 5+4=9

    4. At 9:00 pm for 9 mins

    5. 9 days of lockdown today

    6. 9 days will be left on 5th April

    5 Apr (5+4) = 9*

    9* pm

    9* Mins

    9* number is Mars (मंगल)

    Light, Fire = Mars

    Modi ji Activating energy of planet.

    Also

    5+4=9, 9 pm, 9 mins.

    3 multiplied by 9 = 27 i.e. 2+7 = 9.

    Navgruha aaradhana means pleasing the nine planets to save life.

    Lights of at 9 pm for 9 minutes says PM

    More RECORDS News

    Read more about:

    records coronavirus narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X