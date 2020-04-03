Lights of at 9 for 9 minutes says Modi in a video at 9: Here is what is shared on WhatsApp

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of the country to turn off the lights at their home on Sunday at 9 pm for nine minutes, some interesting forwards have made it to WhatsApp.

On Thursday, PM Modi took to Twitter to announce that he would put out a video message at 9 am on Friday. Here is an interesting message that is being shared on WhatsApp reagrding the number 9.

The message puts out this interesting analogy on the number 9 and finally says that this is Navagruha Aaradhana, which means pleasing the nine planets to save lives.

Read the message here:

PM's numerology

1. Came at 9:00 am

2. Speech for 9 mins

3. Date 5th April i.e. 5+4=9

4. At 9:00 pm for 9 mins

5. 9 days of lockdown today

6. 9 days will be left on 5th April

5 Apr (5+4) = 9*

9* pm

9* Mins

9* number is Mars (मंगल)

Light, Fire = Mars

Modi ji Activating energy of planet.

Also

5+4=9, 9 pm, 9 mins.

3 multiplied by 9 = 27 i.e. 2+7 = 9.

Navgruha aaradhana means pleasing the nine planets to save life.