Lightning fast updates and comprehensive coverage on DailyHunt

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 22. With the last phase of polling ending on May 19 and exit polls pointing at certain trends, the entire nation is eagerly awaiting May 23 - the Judgement Day. If the excitement and anxiousness on the evening of May 19 when the exit polls came out are anything to go by, rest assured that the thrill on May 23 would be ten fold, if not more.

Election results are not just about numbers, they are about their significance, interpretation, patterns, and analysis to arrive at an accurate picture that has impact on every citizen's life. Here at DailyHunt, we bring you all that and more.

What's unique about DailyHunt's election coverage?

Live and lighting fast updates of results from across India in a well tabulated format. Numbers, comparison with past results, updates on seat changes state-wise and constituency-wise. Along with main Lok Sabha results, all assembly elections and by-polls would also be covered in-depth.

Which way is the political wind blowing for top candidates, and the trends are emerging from top constituencies, you just cannot miss anything important on our coverage.

We will keep an eye on the social media also especially on Twitter trends. Live videos from top publishers, viral memes, trending videos, are just a few things to name from our comprehensive coverage of elections.

Once the the numbers begin making sense, we will put forth analysis from all points of views. A thorough drill down into data and what it means. Result analysis would presented in a way that it would make sense to everyone, from a novice to a political expert.