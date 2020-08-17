Light to moderate rain to shower on parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, Aug 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

In its statement, the IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours."

The IMD also said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas at isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old girl died and four of her family members were injured after the wall of their house collapsed due to rainfall in Bolangir district. The flood has grappled Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and other districts due to an active southwest monsoon.

According to reports, Deepanjali Baralendia, a 19-year-old girl of Ghunaghutipali village under Patnagarh block of Bolangir district, was sleeping with her parents and two brothers when the mud wall of their house gave in. Deepanjali, her parents and siblings were injured in the incident; she later succumbed to her injuries while being taken to hospital.

Patnagarh tehsildar Puspanjali Panda said the district saw 78.3 mm in the last 24 hours.