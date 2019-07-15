Light rains likely in Delhi for the next two days

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 15: The long wait for rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)is likely to end on as the IMD has predicted light shower later in day which is expected to continue until Thursday.

The wind direction has changed over Delhi and its adjoining areas since the last evening. Warm and dry westerly winds have been replaced by humid easterly winds and cloud cover has increased.

According to Skymet Weather, Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are all set to experience a spell of Monsoon rain. The intensity will, however, be light today and tomorrow. This change in the weather conditions can be attributed to the Trough that has already started to travel in the south direction, from the foothills of the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, in Assam, heavy rains caused flooding in Kaziranga National Park and on National Highway 37. Incessant rain led to an increase in the water level of river Brahmaputra, affecting nearly 200 villages in Morigaon district in the state.

In Meghalaya, nearly 1.14 lakh people were affected by incessant rain across for the last seven days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast said rainfall along the foothills of Himalayas will likely continue for the next two days resulting in riverine floods in Bihar.

3 digit rains likely to lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP and Northeast

Widespread rainfall has been forecast for Assam and Meghalaya during the next 24 hours and it will decrease thereafter.

Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and north of Punjab and Haryana will also experience rains during the next 4-5 days.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive rain from July 18 onwards. Weather forecasters have predicted another dry day for Chennai, with the minimum and maximum temperatures today expected to be 29 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.