Light rains likely in Bengaluru today, yellow alert sounded for few districts in Karnataka

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru Director CS Patil said that a yellow alert has been issued for Karnataka's Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Kodagu for July 23 and July 24. The official also said that parts of capital city Bengaluru may receive light rainfall today.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall for most parts in north India for the coming days. As per its mid-day weather bulletin, rainfall intensity and distribution over Northwest India will reduce significantly from July 23.

The IMD in its daily weather report said that the southwest monsoon is active over interior Karnataka and weak over coastal Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over the state.

The report said rains and thunderstorms are very likely to occur at many places over the state for the next 48 hours.