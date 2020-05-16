Lift the lockdown: Key highlights of Rahul Gandhi's conference

  • search
    New Delhi, May 16: Former Congress party Chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday held an interaction with the media where he answered to the questions from representatives from the electronic regional media.

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "I will be taking questions from the electronic regional news media at 12 noon today. You can watch the press conference LIVE right here on Twitter or on my YouTube channel."

    Here are the key highlights of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with media:

    * India is in a crisis and every one is in a crisis. Hartbreaking to see migrants walking on highways.

    * We have to open the lockdown but it should be lifted carefully. We should protect the vulnerable people like aged and heart patients at the same time.

    * I want to warn the government that the country is staring at the economic storm and I am trying to put pressure on them. That is the Opposition do.

    * There is no choice between livelihood and people's health. We need to lift the lockdown. We have to revive our economy and take care of those at risk.

    * I have spoken to a lot of people who have said the same things about putting money in people's hands. I want PM Modi to seriously think about these suggestions.

    * Those in villages should be covered under MNREGA and in cities, should be covered under NYAY. We are asking the government to implement the NYAY scheme for those working in cities. Give them money for a few months and then stop it after that.

    * The government's economic package is a credit package under which the money is not reaching those affected directly.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 13:17 [IST]
