Life with Aishwarya had become “suffocating”, says Tej Pratap Yadav on divorce

Tej Pratap Yadav

"It is true that I have filed a petition. Ghut-ghut ke jeene se toh koi fayeda hai nahi (It had become suffocating, no point living like that)," ANI quoted Tej Pratap as saying today (November 3).

Soon after the matter came to light, Ms Rai and her parents rushed to meet Tej Pratap Yadav's mother Rabri Devi at her residence. Lalu Yadav, who is also the head of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), summoned Tej Pratap Yadav to the Ranchi Jail, where he is being held. Relatives said efforts are on to make him withdraw the divorce petition, said an NDTV report.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya got married on May 12

Yashwant Kumar Sharma, Tej Pratap Yadav's advocate, on Friday said, "They couldn't get along. The application under Hindu Marriage Act was filed through me on behalf of Tej Pratap Yadav. I can't say anything else at this moment."

"I cannot give much details. I was only told by my client that he and his wife were not compatible and hence he wanted divorce," Sharma said.

Aishwarya also comes from a political family. Her grandfather Daroga Rai was a former chief minister of Bihar while her father Chandrika Rai is a former minister and a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader. The wedding was touted as a great "political tie-up" between two politically powerful families.

Tej Pratap Yadav is Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son

Their wedding on May 12 was attended by several politicians including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, then governor Satya Pal Malik and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. RJD chief Lalu Yadav was out on parole to attend the wedding of his son.