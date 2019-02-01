Life under threat, Ravi Pujari says as extradition proceedings get underway

New Delhi, Feb 01: The extradition formalities to bring underworld don, Ravi Pujari from Senegal to India have begun. Pujari was held by the Senegal authorities on January 22, following which officials from India began formalities to extradite him to India, where he is wanted in several cases ranging from extortion to murder.

Following his arrest, he was produced before the Attorney General of Senegal. Through his counsel, El Hadji, he filed an application seeking his release. He argued that he be kept in Senegal and also added that his life is under threat in India.

India expects that the extradition would take place soon. We are in touch with the authorities concerned in Senegal. We are also in touch with the prosecutor, the official said. There are some formalities remaining and that would be completed soon, the officer also said.

The Attorney General who heard the argument by Pujari, however did not grant him the interim relief he was seeking. Following the hearing, he was sent back to the Reubeus prison in Senegal and he continues to remain lodged there.

There was a red corner alert issued against Pujari and he has been on the run since the past 15 years. The agencies had learnt that he had been travelling on a passport using the name Anthony Fernandez. He has operated in Thailand and later shifted to Australia, where it was widely believed that he was hiding.

However based on the interrogation by the police and further intelligence gathering, his location was traced to Senegal.

Following his arrest, he was placed under extradition detention at the Rebeuss Detention Centre at Dakar, Senegal, West Africa. Sources say that he was arrested by the Senegal police on January 22. He was running a restaurant in the capital city of Dakar which went by the name Namaste India.

He is wanted in a host of cases that range from extortion, murder and kidnapping.

Last month, the Mumbai crime branch had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two alleged members of the Ravi Pujari gang. William Rodricks and Akash Shetty were arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) earlier this month for threatening a builder. Both are said to have given more details to the police and agencies about Pujari, which finally led to the agencies tracking him down.

Intelligence agencies are currently coordinating the operation and are getting more details on the detention in Senegal. Once these details are ascertained, the agencies would make a push for his extradition, following which he will be brought down to India.