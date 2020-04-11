  • search
    Life is important, people should value it, PM at meeting with Chief Ministers

    New Delhi, Apr 11: At the meeting with the Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the importance of lives of individuals.

    He said that when he had addressed the nation he spoke about the importance of a lockdown and social distancing. Many understood this and stayed at home.

    PM took right decision in extending lockdown, tweets Kejriwal

    The PM also said that life is important for a healthy and strong India. This is also important for the bright future of India, he also added.

    The health and life of the citizens of India need focus as they are both equally important, Modi also said. If the citizens of this country give importance to their own lives and follow all the instructions of the government and administration then the fight against coronavirus will be won, the PM also said.

