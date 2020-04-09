Life after the lockdown would depend on which phase your district falls under

New Delhi, Apr 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told floor leaders of the Opposition that the nation wide lockdown will not be lifted in one go.

There have been many suggestions and recommendations that have been given to the government on this issue, but there is still no clarity on how the restrictions would be lifted.

During a recent meeting chaired by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, it was suggested that the restrictions post the lockdown on April 14 be lifted in a staggered or phased manner.

A task force assigned to study the post lockdown scenario in Kerala suggested that the restrictions be eased in a phased manner. It was suggested that the lockdown be eased in three phases.

A district falls under Phase 1 when on the date of review it has not seen any new cases for a week and there has been not more than 10 per cent increase in the number of persons under home surveillance and there are no hotspots in the district.

Phase 2 would involve a district which should have reported no new cases in a fortnight or not seen more than 5 per cent increase in those under home surveillance and have no hotspots.

A district which has not reported new cases for a fortnight and having no hotspots and has seen a decrease of more than 5 per cent in the number of persons under home surveillance will fall under Phase 3.

In districts falling under Phase 1, no person will step out without wearing masks. Only one person from a household will be allowed outside for a specific purpose and not for more than three hours. Those above the age of 65 and also persons who are unwell, will not be allowed to step out. Further the movement of private vehicles will be restricted under an odd-even scheme. Airlines and railway services will remain suspended.

In districts under Phase 2, people will be allowed to go for morning walks within 500 metres of their homes before 7.30 am. Autos and taxis would ply with a maximum of three people. Local buses can have only one person per seat and no standing passengers.

In the Phase 3 districts, inter-district bus transport will be allowed with a 2/3rd capacity.

Domestic flights will operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. All new entrants would have to go through a 14 day home quarantine.