Life after May 3 will largely depend on the colour of your district

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: There is still no clarity as to what the scenario post May 3 will look like in India, the day when the national lockdown ends.

While the states want a national standard operating procedure, the Centre wants the states to assess the situation. However, there is one thing clear that total normalcy will not return after May 3 and the restrictions will be lifted in a graded manner over the next couple of weeks.

COVID-19: Karnataka eases lockdown norms in green zones, all shops except shopping malls to open

The easing of restrictions would largely depend on the number of cases each district would be reporting. The emphasis would now be on the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that their districts turn green if the restrictions have to be lifted. The country would be divided into three zones-Red, Orange and Green.

A Green Zone is a district where there have been no COVID-19 positive cases in the preceding 28 days or no case ever. Such zones would get the maximum relaxations such as opening up of non-essential shops. The movement of people would also be more in the Green Zones.

The Orange Zone is a district where there have been no coronavirus cases in the preceding 14 days. In these zones, neighbourhood shops would be allowed to open.

Several other restrictions like movement of people would remain in place the Deputy Commissioners would need to ensure that their district turns green.

In the Red Zones, the restrictions would continue. As of April 15, there were 170 Red Zones in the country. The first challenge for the administration would be to ensure that the Red Zone turns Orange in order for restrictions to be lifted.

Inter-state travel, malls, cinema halls, religious places will however remain shut in all the zones even after May 3.