Lie low, ensure agency’s image is not tarnished, PM, NSA tell CBI chief

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his national security advisor, Ajit Doval intervened in the CBI war between Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana. Doval during his meeting with Verma advised him to ensure that the image of the CBI is not tarnished.

    Verma during his meeting with Modi and Doval explained the charges against Asthana, who was booked by the CBI in a corruption case. Modi advised Verma to also meet with Doval since the name of a senior officer with the Research and Analysis Wing cropped up during the investigation.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the PM and NSA could only offer advise. There is little that the government can do in such a case apart from offer advise. The Supreme Court it may be recalled has said in several cases that the CBI is an autonomous body.

    Doval advised Verma to ensure that the image of both the government and CBI is not tarnished. No instruction was given to Verma by either the PM or NSA.

    On the other hand, Asthana had sought an appointment with the PM. However the meeting did not take place as no time was given.

    In another development, Verma would move a proposal to either suspend Asthana or send him back to Gujarat. Verma was supposed to move the file on Monday, but sources said that since he was caught up with some other assignment, it did not happen. The file will be moved in another day or two and all paper work in this regard is ready, the source also confirmed.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 8:42 [IST]
