    LIC jobs: LIC recruitment 2019 notification open; 590 vacancies; How to apply?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 2: LIC vacancy for 590 job openings for the post AAO has been announced and the interested candidates can fill up the LIC application form online on official website. Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC recruitment process is similar to that of banks in the sense that there would be objective type written exam (prelims and main) and then interview to be cleared.

    LIC-Jobs

    LIC online application process to apply for AAO vacancies began today (March 2) and the last date to apply for LIC AAO jobs 2019 is March 2, 2019.

    LIC exam 2019 for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) would have a preliminary round and a main round. The dates of the LIC exams have not been announced, but the tentative for LIC AAO recruitment 2019 preliminary exam is May 4 or 5, 2019, while the main exam is likely to be held by the end of June 2019.

    Click Here for official LIC notification for AAO recruitment exam 2019.

    Steps to apply for LIC AAO exam 2019:

    • Visit www.licindia.in.
    • Scroll down and find a link called "Careers" or Click Here
    • You will find all the required information on this page.
    • There would be a link called "CLICK HERE FOR APPLY ONLINE". Click on it or here
    • Now on top right, click on "Click here for new registration".
    • Fill up basic info first and click on "Save and Next"
    • Now upload photo and scanned image of signature
    • Similarly, follow steps 3,4 and 5 as per instructions given.
    • Step 6 will ask for payment, pay online
    • Submit the form and take printout of acknowledgement for future reference.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
