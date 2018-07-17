  • search

LIC AAO recruitment 2018: Apply for 700 vacancies, all details here

    The LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 has begun. The application process for 700 posts in LIC begins from July 25.

    Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for AAO through LIC's official website from July 25 to August 15, 2018.

    In order to apply a candidate must have undergraduate (UG) or post-graduate (PG) degree in any discipline from a government recognized institute or university. Candidates having age above 21 years and below 30 years are eligible to apply online. The applications are accepted only in online mode, the LIC says.

    Important dates

    • Start- July 25 2018
    • Last date- August 15 2018
    • Last date to pay fees- August 15 2018
    • Admit Card download- 1st week of October 2018
    • Exam date (tentative)- October 27 2018

    APPLICATION FEES

    • For general/OBC candidates: Rs 600/- 
    • For SC/ST/PH Candidates: Rs 100/-

    AGE LIMIT

    • Minimum: 21 Years
    • Maximum: 30 Years

    QUALIFICATION

    • Graduate in any discipline from a recognized institute or university

    LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 vacancy details

    • General 349
    • SC-104
    • ST-52
    • OBC-192
    • Backlog- 3 (SC-2, ST-1)

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
