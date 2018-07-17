LIC AAO recruitment 2018: Apply for 700 vacancies, all details here

The LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 has begun. The application process for 700 posts in LIC begins from July 25.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for AAO through LIC's official website from July 25 to August 15, 2018.

In order to apply a candidate must have undergraduate (UG) or post-graduate (PG) degree in any discipline from a government recognized institute or university. Candidates having age above 21 years and below 30 years are eligible to apply online. The applications are accepted only in online mode, the LIC says.

Important dates

Start- July 25 2018

Last date- August 15 2018

Last date to pay fees- August 15 2018

Admit Card download- 1st week of October 2018

Exam date (tentative)- October 27 2018

APPLICATION FEES

For general/OBC candidates: Rs 600/-

For SC/ST/PH Candidates: Rs 100/-

AGE LIMIT

Minimum: 21 Years

Maximum: 30 Years

QUALIFICATION

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized institute or university

LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 vacancy details

General 349

SC-104

ST-52

OBC-192

Backlog- 3 (SC-2, ST-1)