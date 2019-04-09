  • search
    LIC AAO admit card 2019 release date, check details

    By
    |

    The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will release LIC AAO admit card 2019 soon. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website.

    According to reports, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will provide the admit card for AAO online pre exam from 22.04.2019 to 30.04.2019.

    Meanwhile, the LIC has already released job notification for 590 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) post. LIC selection process will be made on three successive phases like, preliminary examination, main examination and followed by interview.

    As per the schedule released by LIC, the AAO Exam 2019 will be held on May 4 and May 5. The test will be conducted at various test centres across the nation.

    LIC AAO Admit Card 2019: Here's how to download

    • Log on to the official website, www.licindia.in
    • Click on 'LIC AAO Admit Card 2019' on the homepage
    • On the new page, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details
    • On submitting the same, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen
    • Download it and take print out of the same for future use.

    Vacancy details:
    Total posts: 590

    Name of the post:
    AAO Generalist: 350
    AAO IT: 150
    AAO CA: 50
    AAO (Actuarial): 30
    AAO (Rajbhasha): 5
    Note: The total number of vacancies and the reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements.

    Selection procedure:
    The selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three tiered process and subsequent Medical examination.

    Important dates:
    Download of Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination: From April 22 to April 30
    Dates of Online Examination - Preliminary (tentative): May 4 and May 5
    Dates of Online Examination - Main (tentative): June 28

