‘Liberal’ friends of Separatists may create trouble in rest of India: Intelligence

New Delhi, Aug 09: The decision to abrogate Article 370 has seen an unprecedented increase in security in Jammu and Kashmir.

With restrictions in place, terrorists may find it difficult to infiltrate into the Valley or even strike there. However Intelligence agencies are not ruling out the possibility of trouble in other parts of the country.

Many protests are being organised in different parts of the country and there is a good chance that these persons may provoke and create violence. An example of the same was the incident that was witnessed at the JNU, when a protest condemning the death sentence awarded to Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru was held.

The Intelligence warns of similar incidents and says that the local police of the respective states should be on guard and keep a very close watch on such events.

Officials say that a small trigger is sufficient to kick of a wave and hence such events and activities must be closely watched.

Intelligence Bureau officials have also advised the police of several states to keep a very close watch on sleeper cells and terror modules of groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Students Islamic Movement of India, Islamic State and the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh.

There has been plenty of chatter in the past couple of days and these groups are trying to activate their modules with an intention of striking. Groups from Pakistan will look to strike in the cities in a bid to avenge the decision on Article 370, an Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia.

They would look to strike at cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru, the Intelligence Bureau also warns. There are several modules of these terror outfits in and around these cities. Recent investigation by the National Investigation Agency have been a testimony of this fact and it has come to light how modules of the Islamic State have mushroomed in Mumbai and several other South Indian states.