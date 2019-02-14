LG vs AAP: After SC verdict, AAP tweets popular dialogue,‘Tarikh pe tarikh, lekhin insaaf nahi mila’

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 14: After Supreme Court's decision to let the matter on services be decided by a larger bench, Aam Aadmi Party posted their reaction on Twitter with a short clip of Sunny Deol's popular dialogue from Damini.

    Also Read | Executive power over Delhi: SC delivers split verdict

    Taking to Twitter, AAP tweeted a clip from actor Sunny Deol's movie Damini where Deol delivers a dialogue that perhaps best explains the party's feelings right now. 'Tarikh pe tarikh, tarikh pe tarikh milti aayi hai judge sahab, lekhin insaaf nahi mila', in the court.

     

    Earlier in the day, Supreme Court bench comprising justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan on Thursday differed on who would have the power to post and transfer bureaucrats, the Anti-Corruption Bureau and appointment of inquiry commissions etc in Delhi. The two top judges of the top court - Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan - gave a split verdict on the jurisdiction of Centre or Delhi government over appointment and transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi.

    aap anil baijal arvind kejriwal supreme court

