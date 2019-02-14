LG vs AAP: After SC verdict, Arvind Kejriwal asks,'What kind of Democracy is this?'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 14: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dubbed the Supreme Court verdict as "unfortunate" and said that it was an injustice to the residents.

"We respect the apex court but this is injustice to the people. What kind of democracy is this? How can Delhi progress if the government is forced to sleep at L-G's office and protest to get developmental work done," he said.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the apex court judgment on Delhi-Centre power tussle, Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked if the Supreme Court doesn't pronounce a verdict without consulting Modi government.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement and said it removes ambiguities in the powers of the Delhi government. There should no scope for "confusion or conflict" and the AAP government should humbly accept the Supreme Court judgement, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said. "

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court while hearing the Delhi government versus Centre case was split on services but agreed on Centre having control over the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Delhi, in a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. The services issue has been sent to a larger bench.