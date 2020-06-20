  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LG order on compulsory institutional quarantine in Delhi challenged

    By
    |

    News June 20: Delhi L-G Anil Baija;'s order making institutional qurantine compulsory in the national capital for five days has been challenged in the Delhi High Court.

    The plea states that such harsh directions are forcing patients to undergo 5 days institutional quarantine, especially when the government is unable to provide adequate number of beds & nurses to patients who are in dire need of hospitalisation.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The AAP government in Delhi has opposed the Lt Governor''s order to "scrap" home isolation.

    Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDMA, on Friday ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation. He also ordered that after the five-day institutional-quarantine asymptomatic patients will be sent for home isolation.

    Coronavirus: India records 14,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Death toll nears 13,000

    The Delhi government opposed the order, saying it was "arbitrary" and will burden its already stretched healthcare system.

    For the first time, Delhi recorded over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far, pushing the tally to 53,116 cases. With 66 fatalities in 24 hours, the death toll reached 2,035.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 17:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue