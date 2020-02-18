  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Letter trouble to BS Yediyurappa: Documents demand CM to step down from post

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 18: Ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurapp's 77th birthday, an unsigned letter by a "Karnataka MLA" is doing rounds within the party leaders.

    This letter has come at a time when several leaders from the state BJP are reportedly unhappy as they were not inducted into the cabinet. The letter, that is doing rounds, talks about Yediyurappa's age and calls for a change in the chief ministerial post. Also, the letter further stated that Yediyurappa must be appointed as a Governor and use his experience than to be serving as a chief minister of a state.

    BS Yediyurappa
    BS Yediyurappa

    The author of the four-page letter, that is available with OneIndia, stated that how Yediyurappa fought to come to power in the state. It further revealed that how the CM has become weak and inactive due to his age.

    Yediyurappa allocates portfolios, Ramesh Jarkiholi gets irrigation

    With disgruntled MLAs around the chief minister, the letter also accused Yediyurappa of not allowing anyone in Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to achieve their goal and his son BY Vijayendra to be a de facto CM of Karnataka.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa documents karnataka chief minister

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X