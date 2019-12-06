Letter of petition filed before CJI against Telanagan cops for encounter of the 4 accused

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 06: Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte along with some Mumbai based lawyers on Friday have filed a letter petition before CJI, National Human Rights Commission of India, Telangana High Court and the Director General of Police demanding registration of FIR against the police personnel who conducted the encounter of the four accused in the gruesome rape and murder case of the Hyderabad veterinarian.

Lawyer Sadavarte said to ANI that they have filed a letter petition to the respective departments demanding registration of FIR against police personnel for "killing 4 accused in custody in the name of encounter."

On the early hours of Friday four accused were shot dead in an encounter. All the four were taken to the spot of the incident to reconstruct the crime scene. The Cyberabad police, the incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused, lorry workers aged between 20 and 26, were taken to the crime scene near Hyderabad for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation.

Reportedly, the accused snatched weapons from police and fired at them and tried to escape, to which cops fired in retaliation in which the four accused died, police said.

Al these four accused were arrested on November 29 on the charges of gang rape and murder of the 26-years-old veterinary female doctor by smothering her and later burning her body, the heinous incident triggered nationwide outrage and recalled the horrors of the December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case in Delhi.