Let's see if someone outside Gandhi family can become Congress president: Modi

Raipur, Nov 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Chhattisgarh and said the grand old party is just not able accept that a 'Chaiwala' (Tea Seller) like him is the prime minister of the country.

Prime Minister Modi has said many times that he used to sell tea at the Vadodara railway station during his childhood. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had last week said that it was because of the 'institutional structures' setup by Jawaharlal Nehru that even a 'Chaiwala' could become PM.

"These people still have not come to terms that I am the Prime Minister, it has been nearly four and a half years. They are still crying, how can a 'Chaiwala' become PM?. Now they say a 'Chaiwala' became PM because of one great person," Modi in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur today.

"I want to challenge them, let some good leader of Congress outside of the family become the party president for 5 years, then I will say that Nehru ji really created a truly democratic system there," he added.

Modi lauded people of Bastar in Chhattisgarh for coming out and voting in large numbers.

"Shouldn't people of Bastar be appreciated for such high voting percentages? I will tell you a way to appreciate them, on November 20 you register even higher voting percentage than Bastar," he said.

"I am glad to be among the people of Ambikapur today. I remember when I had campaigned here during Lok Sabha elections, people here had made the background resembling the Red Fort," he further said.

The Prime Minister said people voting amid attacks by Maoists shows their faith in democracy.