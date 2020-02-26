NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation at Northeast Delhi, briefs Amit Shah

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Centre's point person to restore law and order in north-east Delhi, again visited the area this evening to review security and interacted with locals there.

Doval, who also travelled to Maujpur that had witnessed street clashes for two days, told reporters that the police had established peace in the national capital.

"Inshallah, there will be peace here," he told reporters. Doval later met and briefed Home Minister Amit Shah, who the NSA said, had instructed him to visit the troubled areas.

"Situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its work," the NSA Ajit Doval said.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

"The death toll has risen to 22," Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar Gautam said. Of the 22 deceased, four were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital earlier in the day, a senior official said.