'Let's have faith in police’: NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation at ground zero in Northeast Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Centre's point person to restore law and order in north-east Delhi, headed back to the hotspots of violence over the last three days to review the situation.

Doval, who also travelled to Maujpur that had witnessed street clashes for two days, told reporters that the police had established peace in the national capital.

"Situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its work," he said, as quoted by ANI.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

"The death toll has risen to 22," Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar Gautam said. Of the 22 deceased, four were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital earlier in the day, a senior official said.