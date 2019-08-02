Lethpora CRPF camp attack: NIA charges 4

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the attack on the CRPF group at Lethpora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad had attacked a CRPF group centre on December 31 2017, in which 5 personnel were married and 3 others injured. All three terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Charges were filed against Fayaz Ahmad Magray, Nisar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi and Irshad Ahmad Reshi.

The NIA says that the reconnaissance of the centre was done by Tantray along with other accused during the second week of December 2017. However, before the attack could be launched, Tantray was killed in an encounter with security forces.

Mufti Waqas, a Pakistani terrorist of JeM who took over as commander after Noor Mohammad, immediately started planning the execution of attack.

Accused Fayaz Ahmad Magray was an active associate of slain terrorist Noor Tantray and played an active role in planning and execution of this attack. After the attack, in the month of January 2018, the role of Mudasir Ahmad khan who was an OGW of JeM at that time came to light.

Syed Hilal Andrabi and Irshad Ahmed Reshi facilitated the fidayeen attack by providing shelter, by extending logistic support and by transporting the fidayeens along with their arms and ammunition immediately before the attack. The fourth accused charge-sheeted namely Nisar Ahmad Tantray is the younger brother of slain JeM commander Noor Mohd Tantray and he was also part of the said conspiracy.