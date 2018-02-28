LetHerRestInPeace: Dear Arnab Goswami, Subramanian Swamy, RGV stop spreading rumours about Sridevi

Mumbai, Feb 28: All these days, as India eagerly waited for the arrival of mortal remains of legendary actress Sridevi, rumours surrounding her death made headlines. Every Tom, Dick and Harry had an expert opinion regarding the circumstances leading to the sudden death of the Bollywood and south Indian film icon, Sridevi.

The actress died in Dubai on Saturday evening where she went to attend a family wedding. The Padma Shri-winning actress was only 54. According to the forensic report, she died due to "accidental drowning in a bathtub" at her hotel room in Dubai. Initially, the Indian media reported that Sridevi died due to massive cardiac arrest.

As Sridevi died in a foreign country, medical and legal procedures took a couple of days before authorities allowed to take back her mortal remains to Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Right from her sudden and untimely death to delay in the arrival of her body, all these factors led to a lot of speculations. We saw how rumour mongers gleefully spread canard against the actress and her family to attract attention. From social media influencers to big journalists, a lot of people decided to spread lies about the death of the actress.

While a few on social media stated that plastic surgery and crash diet lead to Sridevi's death, others like senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, politician Amar Singh and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma raised questions over her death.

Swamy called Sridevi's death a "murder" in spite of the Dubai police denying any foul play."If you ask my opinion I'll tell you that I think it's murder." "Let's wait for prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media don't appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media and said she died of heart failure," Swami said.

He even alleged that film actresses have "illicit relationship" with notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim. "Cinema actresses aur Dawood ke jo rishte hain, naajayaz rishte hain us par hamein thoda dhyaan dena padega (We should be wary of the illicit relationship between cinema actors and Dawood Ibrahim)," Swamy told ANI.

Speaking to Times Now, Swamy said, "It is very difficult to die and drown in a bathtub unless somebody pushes you or prevents you from breathing." Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh said that she did not drink hard liquor, contradicting the Dubai Forensic Department's autopsy communique.

Director Varma tweeted, "And so on her body lies in the cold storage, Effigy of a bygone age, Waiting for the cruel facts to adjudge, While the world waits to pay homage, Can she ever really. RIP?"

"Though God so cruelly took away a Goddess like Sridevi from amongst us, we still have her permanently etched on our screens I hate god for taking her away from us forever but I love Louis Lumiere for creating the movie camera for her beauty to stay with us forever," he said in another tweet.

In his Facebook account, Varma also wrote that Sridevi was "penniless" before Boney Kapoor, her husband and Bollywood producer, came to her life. All the details shared by Varma are unsubstantiated and thus it is better to ignore them.

Some journalists like Republic TV's head Arnab Goswami even after Sridevi's body was handed over to her family by authorities in Dubai alleged that several questions regarding the Bollywood icon's death remained unanswered. The mortal remains of the actress arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The last rites of the superstar, who had given stellar performances in various south Indian and Bollywood films, will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Utterly disgusted and appalled by wild speculations, several of Sridevi's colleagues from the film fraternity on Tuesday took to Twitter and requested rumour mongers to stop spreading lies about the deceased. They all tweeted asking gossipmongers to #LetHerRestInPeace.

Here we bring you a few tweets:

The body of work she has left behind is incomparable with few actors in Indian cinematic history. She attained a pinnacle of glory truly destined for people who belong with the Gods. Let's not trivialize her memory by tarnishing a true legend. #LetHerRestinPeace pic.twitter.com/yIO3LQUilO — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 27, 2018

My Humble request to the media , social platform content providers , and people at large. There is a lot of wrong speculation going on . I request each and every one to respect the dead. Thank you ! #LetHerRestInPeace pic.twitter.com/nZkPYjhT1Q — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 27, 2018

It’s a bloody circus. Some of the TV channels have dug new lows for themselves.



Let’s give #Sridevi Ji & her family the dignity & respect they deserve.

#LetHerRestInPeace #SrideviForever#NewsKiMaut — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 28, 2018

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.