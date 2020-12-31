Let us work together towards creating an inclusive society: Kovind's New Year message

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 31: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted people on the eve of New Year and exhorted them to work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.

    In a message, he said every new year provides an opportunity to make a new beginning and emphasizes our resolve for individual and collective development, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

    "This difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for all of us to move forward unitedly. This is also the time to strengthen the cultural values that reinforce our belief of unity in diversity," Kovind said.

    "On the eve of New Year 2021, let us work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.

    "May all of you remain safe and healthy, and move forward with a renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress," he said

    In his message, the President said, "On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

    Thursday, December 31, 2020, 19:18 [IST]
